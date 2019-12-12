× The Mincing Rascals 12.12.19: Pot conviction expungements, Juice Wrld and the societal issues he brought to light, the impeachment hearings, our favorite Christmas movies

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of The Daily Line. They begin by discussing Wednesday’s expungement of pot convictions by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. The group goes on to discuss the death of Juice Wrld, which they find to be a product of a number of societal issues. The Rascals go on to discuss citywide politics, including those surrounding the dismissal of Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his predecessor. Then, they question the difference in the public’s attention to these impeachment hearings compared to Bill Clinton’s. Finally, what’s your favorite Christmas movies? The Mincing Rascals share theirs.