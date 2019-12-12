The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.12.19: NewsClick, pot conviction expungements, next steps of the impeachment hearings, your media bills

John Williams starts the show revisiting yesterday’s NewsClick question and the huge mistake Sam Panayotovich thinks the Chicago Cubs could be making. Then, Lacy Burpee of Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. joins John to explain the pot conviction expungement process, a day after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced their initiation. Listeners call in with the Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent of the New York Times, describes what would happen if the Senate heard the impeachment case, and whether or not President Trump is expected to take the stand. John asks you where you like to take photos this season, in the style of Instagram. And John wants to know about your media bills. And, finally, another passage from Bill Bryson’s The Body.