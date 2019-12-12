John Williams starts the show revisiting yesterday’s NewsClick question and the huge mistake Sam Panayotovich thinks the Chicago Cubs could be making. Then, Lacy Burpee of Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. joins John to explain the pot conviction expungement process, a day after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced their initiation. Listeners call in with the Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent of the New York Times, describes what would happen if the Senate heard the impeachment case, and whether or not President Trump is expected to take the stand. John asks you where you like to take photos this season, in the style of Instagram. And John wants to know about your media bills. And, finally, another passage from Bill Bryson’s The Body.
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.12.19: NewsClick, pot conviction expungements, next steps of the impeachment hearings, your media bills
-
Prairie State Legal Services on the process of pot conviction expungements
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.22.19: 78 hours of hula hoop, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Fun Things To Do and Bright Side of Life
-
The Mincing Rascals 11.21.19: New SNAP program requirement, seclusion rooms in schools, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, impeachment hearings
-
New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker: President Trump’s lawyers “would throw themselves in front of the motorcade” before he testified
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Are your eyes peeled on the impeachment hearings?
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.11.19: Chicago Cubs shake-ups, the impeachment articles explained, “Home Alone” 30 years later, recommended water intake
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.10.19: Greg Kot on Juice Wrld, water and sugar, life support and loved ones’ rights, Peter Frates’ legacy and ALS Association
-
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx: “We have a lot of work to do on violent crime”
-
Frank Bowman on impeachment, Donna More visits to discuss her run for Cook County State’s Attorney, John Knight, one of the attorneys asserting LGBT rights before the Supreme Court this week and much more
-
The Top Five@5 (11/19/19): Kim Foxx announces her campaign for re-election, Dennis Rodman says his phones are tapped, Joe Pesci releases an album and more…
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Where are you on the impeachment proceedings?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.23.19: The Emmys 2019, Cubs and Bears, Indiana sports betting, Trump’s opposition research
-
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich on possibility of Cubs letting go Anthony Rizzo: “A serious mistake”