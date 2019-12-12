× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.12.19 | Jane Lynch loves being back home in Chicago

On this episode, the show start off with a live report by WGN-TV’s Kelly Davis covering the annual pilgrimage to pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe, (a Mexican icon of Catholicism), in Des Plaines. Nick Digilio talks about what movies to watch this weekend, and the morning crew opens their white elephant gifts sent from Goodwill on air. Later the show brings you up to speed with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Former Chairman for The Republican Party, Pat Brady, and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join in studio to talk impeachment and more political news. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Steve calls Ana Belaval to wish her Merry Christmas, so he doesn’t have to send out a Christmas card. Homeside Financial’s David Hochberg stops by to talk about his new show on WGN Radio and the show ends with Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Jane Lynch to talk about her her own live concert tour, “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Find out more here: janelynchofficial.com

