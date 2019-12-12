Prairie State Legal Services on the process of pot conviction expungements

Prairie State Legal Services Attorney Lacy Burpee joins John Williams to explain what exactly happens when a person’s criminal record is expunged of pot convictions. And Lacy explains how one’s pot conviction can be expunged as there are three different ways. That’s a day after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced that expungements would occur.

