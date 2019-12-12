Organist Dennis Scott Spreads the Christmas Cheer with the Music Box Theatre’s Annual Sing-a-Long

Posted 5:36 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56AM, December 12, 2019

Longtime organist Dennis Scott joins the Nick Digilio Show to get everyone in the Christmas spirit with the 36th Annual Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long & Double Feature.

Featuring two Christmas classics, Dennis shares how the sing-a-long has become a beloved tradition in Chicago and dives into his own story of master movie musicianship.

