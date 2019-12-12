Nick Digilio 12.11.19 | The Great Hot Chocolate Taste Test, The Annual Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long, Alternative Christmas Movies

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Marnie Shure, Editor-in-Chief of The Takeout

+ The Great Hot Chocolate Taste Test

Hour 2:

+ The Great Hot Chocolate Taste Test (cont.)

+ Dennis Scott, house organist at the Music Box Theatre

Hour 3:

+ SAG Award Nominees

+ National Film Registry adds 25 more films

Hour 4:

+ Alternative Christmas Movies

Hour 5:

+ Weird Theories About your Favorite Christmas Movies

