Nick Digilio 12.11.19 | The Great Hot Chocolate Taste Test, The Annual Music Box Christmas Sing-A-Long, Alternative Christmas Movies
Hour 1:
+ Marnie Shure, Editor-in-Chief of The Takeout
+ The Great Hot Chocolate Taste Test
Hour 2:
+ The Great Hot Chocolate Taste Test (cont.)
+ Dennis Scott, house organist at the Music Box Theatre
Hour 3:
+ SAG Award Nominees
+ National Film Registry adds 25 more films
Hour 4:
+ Alternative Christmas Movies
Hour 5:
+ Weird Theories About your Favorite Christmas Movies
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)