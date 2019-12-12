New Music Venue Opening in 2020
There is a new music venue opening in March 2020. Radius located in the East Pilsen neighborhood south of the Loop near Chinatown. Within Radius will be Cermak Hall, a 10,000 square foot multi-purpose event space featuring its own entrance, a full bar, and a new stage that will serve as a pre and post-event space with food and drink options. This space will also cater to weddings, conventions, corporate/private events, and more. Nick Karounos the owner and operator of Radius, and he has worked on this venue for four years now. He converted an old steel factory into a modernized state-of-the-art for all music lovers. Nick is also the owner of Concord Music Hall, the MID, and PRYSM Nightclub, all in Chicago. Tickets for the upcoming performances go on sale on December 13 at noon cst. Here is the rundown
February 29 – Dillon Francis – Tickets
March 6, 2020 – Carl Cox – Tickets
March 13, 2020 – Tchami – Tickets
March 28, 2020 – Lil Wayne – Tickets
April 4, 2020 – Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light The Torch – Tickets
April 18, 2020 – Alkaline Trio & Bad Religion – Tickets
April 24, 2020 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Tickets
For additional about information about performances at Radius visit: Radius-chicago.com
Radius is located at:
640 W. Cermak Rd
Chicago, IL 60608