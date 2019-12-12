× New Music Venue Opening in 2020

There is a new music venue opening in March 2020. Radius located in the East Pilsen neighborhood south of the Loop near Chinatown. Within Radius will be Cermak Hall, a 10,000 square foot multi-purpose event space featuring its own entrance, a full bar, and a new stage that will serve as a pre and post-event space with food and drink options. This space will also cater to weddings, conventions, corporate/private events, and more. Nick Karounos the owner and operator of Radius, and he has worked on this venue for four years now. He converted an old steel factory into a modernized state-of-the-art for all music lovers. Nick is also the owner of Concord Music Hall, the MID, and PRYSM Nightclub, all in Chicago. Tickets for the upcoming performances go on sale on December 13 at noon cst. Here is the rundown

February 29 – Dillon Francis – Tickets

March 6, 2020 – Carl Cox – Tickets

March 13, 2020 – Tchami – Tickets

March 28, 2020 – Lil Wayne – Tickets

April 4, 2020 – Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light The Torch – Tickets

April 18, 2020 – Alkaline Trio & Bad Religion – Tickets

April 24, 2020 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Tickets

For additional about information about performances at Radius visit: Radius-chicago.com

Radius is located at:

640 W. Cermak Rd

Chicago, IL 60608