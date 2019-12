× Market Overdrive | The importance of marketing to every community

This week on Market Overdrive, Tony Mattar walks us through the process of buying a home from start to finish. Also, Property of Chicago, the only LGBTQ certified brokerage in Chicago, tells us the importance of marketing to every community in this diverse city. Finally, real estate attorney, CJ Lamb, answers viewer questions on the legal aspect of a real estate transaction. This episode is full of real estate IQ elevating fun!!!