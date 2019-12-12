× Hoge and Jahns: Week 15 Bears-Packers, NFL Preview

It’s everybody’s favorite time of the NFL season (and it happens twice a year): Packer Week! Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get you ready for a must-win game as the Bears travel north to play a game noon at Lambeau for the first time in almost a decade. They play audio from Bears head coach Matt Nagy, as well as assistant coaches Dave Ragone and Ted Monachino, and also bring back the listener voicemail segment. Hoge and Jahns make bold predictions, make their game picks, and talk about whether the Bears will still be in the playoff hunt after the weekend. Listen below!

