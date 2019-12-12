× Amy Guth Full Show 12/12/19

Amy Guth fills in for the lovely Anna Davlantes. Crain’s government and politics reporter A.D. Quig shares the latest news on the citywide affordable housing task force. Jeff Kreisler, Editor-in-Chief of the behavioral science website PeopleScience.com, explains why Twitter users are slamming Peloton for their branding and messaging to potential customers. He also elaborates on the psychology of money, why we make certain financial choices and his book, Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter. Robb Leone, Principal/ Co-Founder of Bian, describes his new private club and how it seamlessly integrates fitness, Eastern and Western philosophies, food, spas and more in one social, design-forward space. Lisa Cruz, president and owner of Red Shoes PR, Inc, details how to deal with crisis communication from your business to your personal life.