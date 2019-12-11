× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/11/19: Fed Rate Decision, Priceless Gifts to Give Yourself During the Holiday Season, and Pot Shops in River North

Ji Suk Yi hosts the afternoon business program of the Wintrust Business Lunch.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) The Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of the decade concludes this afternoon. Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, briefly turned her attention to things to watch in today’s Fed decision and she shares some suggestions on priceless gifts to give yourself during the holiday season.

Segment 2: (At 14:32) Greg McBride, Bankrate.com’s chief financial analyst, weighs in on what is the Fed’s economic assessment now and if he foresee additional rate action in 2020.

Segment 3: (At 25:33) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s, shared some of top stories of the week including the news about Cresco and Grassroots and their quest to being the first new weed stores in River North.