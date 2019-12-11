× Why is CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck suspending the merit promotion system?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin to discuss the week in politics including Chicago’s interim police superintendent getting rid of the merit promotion system, an effort to require City Council committees to take a vote to determine whether a majority of aldermen are present before getting underway meeting opposition and the latest “Lens on Lightfoot” story about school funding.

