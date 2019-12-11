Video: The Harlem Globetrotters’ Big Easy Lofton in the PPG Paints Green Room

The Harlem Globetrotters’ Big Easy Lofton joins us in the PPG Paints Green Room ahead of the Globetrotters’ tour stop in Chicago. Watch as WGN Radio’s Jeff Carlin asks Big Easy what it takes to be the best, while Big Easy demonstrates some of his trademark moves.

