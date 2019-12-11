× TOPIC: “The Art of Inventing Hope,” with Author/Tribune writer Howard Reich; “Phantom of the Opera returns-meet the Phantom; “Rutherford and Son” at Timeline Theater

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Chicago Tribune’s Howard Reich. Known for his writing about and critique of the music world, Reich is an accomplished filmmaker and author. His latest book, “The Art of Inventing Hope: Intimate Conversations with Elie Weisel” is an intimate conversation on his family’s history as Holocaust Survivors and his many conversations with the revered Holocaust survivor Elie Weisel. Candid and fascinating, it’s a conversation you will want to hear on this podcast and you can continue by seeing Howard at Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership on Sunday, December 15th at 2pm both in conversation and to sign books. Information at Spertus.edu

Then, (starting at 20:22 into the show), the Phantom (played by Derrick Davis) talks about taking on the iconic role with such a rich history. What’s different about this classic show today from when it premiered back in the 1980”s? You’ll get the answer as well as learn why the show has such staying power thru the years.

Finally, (starting at 33:02 into the show), the cast and director of Timeline Theatre’s “Rutherford and Son” talk about a play written many years ago, but with a message that is very powerful today. Director Mechelle Moe is joined by cast members Francis Guinan (playing Rutherford) and Rochelle Therrien (playing daughter-in-law Mary) who explore how they prepared for their characters and the experience of performing in the incredibly intimate setting of the Timeline Theatre space. A rarely performed classic play, this production brings new life to issues and characters that resonate powerfully today.

A diverse program this week, so don’t waste time….. listen in!