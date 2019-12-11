× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match: ‘The Dark Knight’ vs. ‘About Last Night’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it The Blues Brothers? Ferris? The Untouchables? Uncle Buck? Cooley High? We are down to the Sweet 16 and it’s time for you to decide.

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, 2 movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, The Interview Show‘s Mark Bazer makes his case for “The Dark Knight,” while the Chicago Humanities Festival‘s artistic director Alison Cuddy tries to convince us that the Jim Belushi vehicle “About Last Night” should be the Chicago movie that moves on in the tournament. Who do you like?

