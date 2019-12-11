× The Top Five@5 (12/11/19): Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is coming to Lifetime, a naughty Christmas display in Kansas upsets neighbors, Ken “Hawk” Harrelson wins the 2020 Ford C. Frick Award, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 11th, 2019:

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified on Capitol Hill, and says the watchdog report released finding political bias didn’t trigger the FBI’s decision to investigate the 2016 Trump campaign. Lifetime has released the trailer for Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3703024/3703024_2019-12-12-042224.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!