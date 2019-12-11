× The Swap Meet: “The moral of the story is just eat the Wheaties”

It’s Wednesday so that means it’s time to brag about your stuff! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate the old junk you want to brag about on the Swap Meet! Do you think that Michael Jordan baseball card can make you rich? Have you been holding on to that brick from Comiskey Park and finally want to cash in? Have you been saving all of your Life magazines in the hopes that you can retire early? You have the questions. Greg has the answers. It’s the Swap Meet!

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.