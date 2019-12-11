× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.11.19: Chicago Cubs shake-ups, the impeachment articles explained, “Home Alone” 30 years later, recommended water intake

John Williams talks with Sports Reporter Andy Masur, about the possibility of Kris Bryant being traded off the Chicago Cubs. And along those lines, Sam Panayotovich has insider information on the potential departure of Anthony Rizzo, as well. Nexstar Media Group Washington Correspondent Trevor Shirley joins the show to describe those two articles of impeachment to John. And John moves on to ask listeners what types of product they steal from hotel rooms after their stays. Listeners flood the phone lines with those. Linda Martin, a neighbor of the “Home Alone” house in Winnetka joins the show to share fun stories of its filming nearly 30 years after the fact. And John calls on listeners to weigh in on the video incident that went viral, of a TV news anchor who was groped in the middle of a broadcast. Finally, John invites AMITA Health Medical Group Internal Medicine Dr. Jonathan Maks to clear up some confusion on the amount of water we need per day.