The John Williams NewsClick: Should we lose Kris Bryant?

Posted 9:21 AM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, December 11, 2019

Cincinnati Reds' Alex Blandino, left, tags Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant out at second, completing a double play during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.