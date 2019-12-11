× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.11.19 | Psychotic Optimism

On this episode, the show starts off with Nancy Loo from WGN-TV covering the suspension of Merit promotions within CPD. Top 6 at 6, followed by Attorney Karen Conti, discussing impeachment, Drew Peterson, Juice Wrld, and more.. The show continues with Relationship expert Bela Ghandi in studio to talk about “cuffing season,” and give relationship advice. Later the Antioch Community High School Choir performs live in studio! Plus Dean talks about his interview with Julie Andrews. The show wraps with Blackhawks Forward Winger, Kris Versteeg, a call from the “President” and Bears Insider, Adam Hoge.

