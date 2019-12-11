Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich on possibility of Cubs letting go Anthony Rizzo: “A serious mistake”
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John Williams to share some insider information on the strain between the Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo. He goes on to explain why the possibility that the Cubs will not resign Rizzo is a mistake.