Sox On The Beach | James McCann on Yasmani Grandal: "It gives us flexibility and makes our team better"

Kevin Powell and Lauren Lapka sit down with All-Star Catcher James McCann of the Chicago White Sox at Iberostar Selection Cancun in Cancun, Mexico. James gives his thoughts to Yasmani Grandal signing with the team and how it’s a possibility and old teammate of his could sign with the club.