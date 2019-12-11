× October 2020 is coming. Do you have your REAL ID?

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that Driver Services facilities will change their hours to handle the increased volume of people looking to obtain a REAL ID. Travelers will need a REAL ID driver’s license or a valid passport to fly within the United States, starting Oct. 1, 2020. A passport card will also be accepted. Dave Drucker, a representative from the Secretary of State joins the Roe Conn Show to answer listener’s questions on what’s needed to obtain a REAL ID.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3703012/3703012_2019-12-12-033512.64kmono.mp3

