× Ken “Hawk” Harrelson on winning the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame: ” I’ve been blessed, I’m the luckiest guy to step two feet on the face of the Earth.”

Former White Sox play-by-play broadcaster, and winner of the Baseball Hall of Fame Ford C. Frick Award Ken “Hawk” Harrelson joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about how he found out he was going to be enshrined in baseball history.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3703026/3703026_2019-12-12-043826.64kmono.mp3

