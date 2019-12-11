FILE - This Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken Harrelson cheers for the White Sox before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago. White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson says he will retire after working 20 games next year in his 34th season in the booth. Harrelson, a colorful character known for sayings like "You Can Put It On The Board" when the White Sox hit a home run, will work primarily Sunday home games in 2018.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Ken “Hawk” Harrelson on winning the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame: ” I’ve been blessed, I’m the luckiest guy to step two feet on the face of the Earth.”
Former White Sox play-by-play broadcaster, and winner of the Baseball Hall of Fame Ford C. Frick Award Ken “Hawk” Harrelson joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about how he found out he was going to be enshrined in baseball history.