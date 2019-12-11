This 14-room brick house in Winnetka, Ill., seen Friday, May 6, 2011, and featured in the 1990 movie "Home Alone" has been put up for sale for $2.4 million. The family comedy featured a young Macaulay Culkin defending the house from intruders. The 4,250-square foot house sits on a half-acre lot about 20 miles north of Chicago. There are four bedrooms and it features the staircase that Culkin sledded down in the movie. (AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh)
“Home Alone” House Neighbor Linda Martin: It would be nice if a charity box were placed near that house for all the visitors
Linda Martin is a neighbor of the Winnetka house in which Home Alone was filmed almost 30 years ago. She shares stories of the 43 days it took to shoot the film and the fun of getting to know the cast.