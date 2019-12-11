× Blackhawks To Honor Kris Versteeg With One More Shift

Kris Versteeg played 11 seasons in the NHL and five of those were in Chicago with the Blackhawks. The winger from Lethbridge, Alberta was a member of the NHL All-Rookie First Team in 2008-09. He lifted the Stanley Cup with his Blackhawks teammates in 2010 and 2015. This Sunday, before the ‘Hawks take on the Minnesota Wild, Kris will take ‘One More Shift‘. He joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the honor what about the honor he’s looking forward to most.