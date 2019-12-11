CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: Kris Versteeg #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-0 in Game Six to win the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Blackhawks To Honor Kris Versteeg With One More Shift
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 15: Kris Versteeg #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-0 in Game Six to win the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Kris Versteeg played 11 seasons in the NHL and five of those were in Chicago with the Blackhawks. The winger from Lethbridge, Alberta was a member of the NHL All-Rookie First Team in 2008-09. He lifted the Stanley Cup with his Blackhawks teammates in 2010 and 2015. This Sunday, before the ‘Hawks take on the Minnesota Wild, Kris will take ‘One More Shift‘. He joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the honor what about the honor he’s looking forward to most.