Author Aaron Cohen explores the rich history of Chicago soul music in “Move on Up”

Author Aaron Cohen joins Justin to talk about his new book, “Move On Up: Chicago Soul Music And Black Cultural Power.” Aaron talks about his interest in documenting the story of Chicago soul music, how social and cultural changes shaped the music, how a lot of Chicago soul music became the soundtrack to the Civil Rights movement, why the history of Chicago soul music is often overlooked, the influence religion had on the music, how Chicago musicians were able to establish their own identity separate from Motown, the importance of Chicago radio to the soul movement, the current R&B scene in Chicago and his upcoming discussion of the book at 2112.

