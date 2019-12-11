× Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/11/19: What you need to know about Illinois Marijuana Dispensaries, Packers vs. Bears, Wellness Tips for December, Frosty the Snowman turning 50, and much more…

Joe Donlon, co-anchor of the WGN Evening News at Five and Six and WGN News at Nine and Ten, dropped by to share some of the hottest stories of the day. Then, Lissa Druss, a spokesperson for El Hefe, talks about the bar’s upcoming public awareness event, which will focus on raising awareness about sexual assault and how to prevent sexual violence. Retired Chicago Police Sergeant Peter Koconis reflects on CPD’s controversial merit promotion system. Ally Marotti, business reporter at the Chicago Tribune, explains how to buy legal weed in Illinois on Jan. 1. 2019 marks the 50th year of the Rankin/Bass ‘Frosty the Snowman’ special! Rick Goldschmidt, the Official Biographer/Historian at Rankin/Bass, speaks about the history behind all of the Rankin/Bass specials and his new book, ‘Rankin/Bass Frosty the Snowman 50th Anniversary Scrapbook,’ which is available exclusively at miserbros.com. Dr. Steve Salzman, chief medical officer for Green Care Medical, joined Anna in-studio to talk about staying healthy during the holiday season, the medical benefits of marijuana, and much more. Jarrett Payton previews this week’s matchup of the Bears vs. Packers. Plus, Jordan Bernfield, Steve Bertrand, and Kim Gordon weigh in on today’s trending topics.

