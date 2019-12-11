AMITA Internal Medicine Dr. Jonathan Maks clears up some water drinking confusion

Posted 1:15 PM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, December 11, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is reflected in a glass of water as he takes a sip of water during a campaign stop, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

AMITA Internal Medicine Dr. Jonathan Maks joins John Williams to clarify some facts about water consumption after the confusion that John’s Bill Bryson book, The Body, caused on Tuesday’s show. He describes an easy indicator on which to base your water intake.

