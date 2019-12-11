Ald. Brendan Reilly on CPD Interim Supt. Charlie Beck’s elimination of the merit promotion system: “I don’t think it’s been used to balance out racial equity in the department. It’s been used to reward friends.”

Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, left, (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss Chicago’s Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck getting rid of the merit promotion system, and what effects it may have on officer morale.

