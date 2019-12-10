× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/10/19: Why Homeownership Still Matters, What to Watch Out for in the Upcoming Fed Meeting, and Why Workplace Diversity is so Important

Ji Suk Yi hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from why homeownership still matters to what to watch out for in the upcoming Fed meeting.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, tapped into the pulse of the markets today with news revolving around how the Fed’s next decision on interest rates could impact homeowners and homebuyers, global bank layoffs, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 4:31) Kelly Tomblin, CEO of INTREN, breaks down how her company pursues meaningful diversity in the workplace as they recently signed the National CEO Action Pledge for Diversity.

Segment 3: (At 12:56 ) David Hrobon, CEO of Wintrust Mortgage, discusses the importance of protecting your confidential financial information during the holidays, real estate housing trends & locally and nationally, and technology changes in the mortgage industry.

Segment 4: (At: 24:15 ) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explains Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to remake the city’s economy and recover lost population and on how Airbus is on track to overtake Boeing as the world’s biggest planemaker.