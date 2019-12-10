The Top Five@5 (12/10/19): Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump, Clint Eastwood defends his film “Richard Jewell” from critics, “Roxette” vocalist Marie Fredriksson dies at 61.

Marie Fredriksson, of the Swedish pop-rock band Roxette sings, during a show, at Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (Balazs Mohai/MTI, via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 10th, 2019:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced articles of impeachment, then announced a new bipartisan trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Alex Bozarjian, the Georgia reporter who was groped on live television while doing her job speaks out about her horrifying experience. Clint Eastwood defends his new film Richard Jewell from critics who say the movie’s portrayal of one of its main characters are inaccurate. Marie Fredriksson, the vocalist for the band Roxette has died at 61.

