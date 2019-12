× The Perfect Gift For The “B1G” Sports Fan In Your Life

The Big Ten Conference has quite the history. Former Chicago Tribune scribe, Ed Sherman, authored a huge coffee table book titled: ‘This is B1G’. Ed joined Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet, to talk about when the project started, what kind of stats and fact you’ll find in the book, and spent some time talking about the beautiful pictures as well. You can purchase the book at BigTenBook.Com.