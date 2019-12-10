× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.10.19: Greg Kot on Juice Wrld, water and sugar, life support and loved ones’ rights, Peter Frates’ legacy and ALS Association

Chicago Tribune Music Columnist Greg Kot helps John start off the show, revisiting yesterday’s topic of the legacy of Homewood rapper Juice Wrld, born Jarad Higgins. Greg explains the hardships that might have led to drug use and the new star’s cardiac arrest over the weekend. Then, John updates you on the impeachment proceedings, and moves on to talk about a piece of art that a visiting artist consumed at the exhibition. The topic of sugar and water consumption play a large role on today’s show, inspired by John’s current read, The Body by Bill Bryson. Listeners weigh in on those two. And Western Springs Attorney Mary Pat Flaherty joins John to explain the rights of a person whose loved one is on life support, and answers listeners’ questions about relating situations. Greater Chicago Chapter ALS Association President and CEO Julie Sharpe talks about Peter Frates, who pioneered the ice bucket challenge of 2013. And she shares about the accomplishments that have been made since, thanks to that fundraiser.