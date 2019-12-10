The Chicago Way, John Kass (12/10/19): How ‘meritorious promotions’ hurt the CPD’s rank-and-file, The Saga of Eddie Johnson, and is the FBI zeroing in on Mike Madigan?

A photo made March 19, 2010, in Chicago, shows the 18th District Chicago Police Station. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Chicago Way: Ep. 225(12/10/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune political reporter Ray Long with an update on the FBI’s look into the political dealings of Illinois’ powerful Speaker of House Mike Madigan. Then, Tribune police reporter Jeremy Gorner stops by to take a deep dive into the saga of Supt. Eddie Johnson’s dismissal and the Chicago Police Department’s corrupted policy of ‘meritorious promotions.’

