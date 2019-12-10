× Fox News’ Bret Baier on Afghanistan report bombshell: “I went to Afghanistan 13 times, they were in a completely different place as far as their ability to fight the bad guys.”

Bret Baier, Fox News Channel’s Chief Political Anchor, and host of Special Report joins The Roe Conn Show to give the latest news happening on Capitol Hill. Bret also gives his input on the Washington Post’s bombshell report on Afghanistan where senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war throughout the 18-year campaign — and hid evidence that it was unwinnable.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3702694/3702694_2019-12-11-014134.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!