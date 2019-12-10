Fox News’ Bret Baier on Afghanistan report bombshell: “I went to Afghanistan 13 times, they were in a completely different place as far as their ability to fight the bad guys.”

Posted 7:54 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, December 10, 2019

Foreign and Afghan security personnel gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. A car bomb detonated in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Wednesday's morning commute, killing several people, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Bret Baier, Fox News Channel’s Chief Political Anchor, and host of Special Report joins The Roe Conn Show to give the latest news happening on Capitol Hill. Bret also gives his input on the Washington Post’s bombshell report on Afghanistan where senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war throughout the 18-year campaign — and hid evidence that it was unwinnable.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.