Chicago Tribune Music Columnist Greg Kot: “Sadness, shock…a 21-year-old guy at the height of his career”

Posted 12:27 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, December 10, 2019

Juice Wrld performs in concert during his "Death Race for Love Tour" at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Chicago Tribune Music Columnist Greg Kot joins John Williams to explain the legacy left by Homewood rapper Jarad Higgins, known as Juice Wrld. Greg describes the culture and risks ever-present in the life of an African-American man, regardless of career success, and their impact on life choices like those of Higgins’.

 

