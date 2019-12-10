× Chicago Tribune Music Columnist Greg Kot: “Sadness, shock…a 21-year-old guy at the height of his career”

Chicago Tribune Music Columnist Greg Kot joins John Williams to explain the legacy left by Homewood rapper Jarad Higgins, known as Juice Wrld. Greg describes the culture and risks ever-present in the life of an African-American man, regardless of career success, and their impact on life choices like those of Higgins’.