Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/10/19: Liz Capra speaks openly about her lawsuit against El Hefe

House Democrats have unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump, but what comes next? Anna Davlantes sits down with bestselling author and Illinois Appellate Court Justice David Ellis and Laura Caldwell, former civil trial lawyer who is now a law professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law and founding director of Life After Innocence, to weigh in on today’s impeachment inquiry announcement. Last week, Elizabeth Capra came forward and filed a lawsuit against the Chicago nightclub, El Hefe, saying she was sexually assaulted after being slipped a drug while drinking at the bar. She is the second woman that has publicly come forward. She joined Anna and along with her attorneys, Robert S. Fakhouri, founder and owner of The Fakhouri Firm, and Hale & Monico attorney John W. Chwarzynski, in-studio to talk about the latest on the lawsuit. Lissa Druss, a spokeswoman for El Hefe, also chimes in on the conversation. Scott Kitun, CEO of Technori, and Ted Parisot, Co-Founder at Helios Visions, talks about the future of AI. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow tells us more about the word of the year! Plus, state lawmakers in Maryland are considering installing the nation’s first “distracted driving automated monitoring system.” ABC News Correspondent Jim Ryan shares more on the story.

