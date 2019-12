× ALS Association President on death of Peter Frates: The ice bucket challenge was “Such a galvanizing, wonderful experience for families”

ALS Association President Julie Sharpe talks about the legacy of Peter Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS and pioneered the ice bucket challenge, which took over your social media feeds for months in 2013. Julie talks about where the research is in arriving at a cure for ALS, much of which is thanks to that viral fundraiser.