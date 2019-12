× Add-2 | Community work in Chicago, “Jim Crow: The Musical”, and more

This week the Cornerstore spoke with Add-2 about his community work in Chicago with Haven Studio and beyond; the work behind the lyricism that’s made him a revered emcee; his highly anticipated new album “Jim Crow: The Musical” released on November 26th, 2019; and more.

