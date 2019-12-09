× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/9/19: Generation Z entering the rental market in 2020, Boeing’s latest move to focus on safety, Former Outcome Health Employee Pleads Guilty to Fraud, and more…

Ji Suk Yi hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from notable Chicago startups that were acquired in 2019 to why Gen Z has an edge over millennials in the housing market.

Segment 1 (At 0:00) Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, shared the details of layoffs at Uptake, the fast-growing Chicago predictive analytics startup led by Groupon co-founder Brad Keywell along with a handful of other tech/business headlines from around the city.

Segment 2: (At 15:18) Ilyce Glink, CEO of BestMoneyMoves.com, dove into why Generation Z, the youngest potential home buyers, has a more positive perception of what it means to own a home than Millennials.

Segment 3: (At 26:04) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, broke down the ongoing fraud investigation into Outcome Health and Boeing’s latest move to focus on safety.