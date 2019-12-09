× What’s next for the University of Chicago Crime Labs and using data and science to fight violent crime?

Roseanna Ander, founding Executive Director of the University of Chicago Crime Lab and the University of Chicago Urban Education Lab, and Kim Smith, Associate Director of Criminal Justice Initiatives, join Justin to talk about the 10-year anniversary of Crime Labs, the impetus for creating the Crime Lab, the challenge of getting police departments interested in emerging data, how the data they gather is used in the community, why Chicago is such an interesting place to do this type of work, why Chicago has more violent crime than New York or Los Angeles and what they can learn from other cities.

