× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match: ‘Home Alone’ vs. ‘The Untouchables’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it The Blues Brothers? Ferris? The Untouchables? Uncle Buck? Cooley High? We are down to the Sweet 16 and it’s time for you to decide.

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, 2 movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, hilarious comedian Kristen Toomey argues that “Home Alone” should advance to the Elite 8, while ace Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips says there is no doubt that “The Untouchables” is the Chicago champion.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.