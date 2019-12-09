The Top Five@5 (12/09/19): More fireworks at Trump impeachment hearings, Steve Harvey makes another flub at “Miss Universe” 2019, Big Bird actor, Caroll Spinney dies at 85.

Caroll Spinney with 'Big Bird' during Florida Supercon at the Broward County Convention Center on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP).

The Top Five@5 for Monday, December 9th, 2019:

Rep. Matt Gaetz began shouting out during impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee forcing Jerry Nadler to demand silence. The actor who plays the husband in the now viral Peloton ad is upset because Saturday Night Live poked fun at the commercial. Caroll Spinney, the actor and puppeteer who has portrayed Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch on Sesame Street has died at 85.

