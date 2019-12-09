× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.09.19: Juice Wrld dies, the Peloton ad, Mary Schmich’s new book, “Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match,” Salvation Army

John Williams wants to know which celebrity death affected you most. That’s after the death of local rapper Juice Wrld over the weekend. Then, Chicago Sun-Times Columnist Neil Steinberg joins John to respond to the controversy surrounding the Peloton ad. Chicago Tribune Columnist Mary Schmich then joins the show to discuss her new book, Even the Terrible Things Seem Beautiful to Me Now, a collection of her very successful Tribune columns. Justin Kaufmann talks with John about his “Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match,” a tournament of best Chicago movies. Find out which movies will move forward in the tournament tonight at 9. John conducts the Mega Pros Monday Mornings Quiz with Paul, on all things Chicago Bears. See how well you do relative to Paul. And Former Salvation Army Client Jim Christensen explains to John how and why he landed with Salvation Army, and what it’s given him to believe in.