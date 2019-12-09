× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.09.19 | “I Was Getting a Colonoscopy, Where Were You?”

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV reporter, Courtney Gousman who has been covering the death of 21-year-old Chicago rapper, Juice Wrld. Orion has updates on agriculture, and Ben Margolit, Co-Founder of Rentgrata joins the show to talk about the first renter insights platform that creates connections and builds community for multifamily properties. Dr. Kevin Most talks health related Christmas gifts, and the Willowbrook High School Choir joins in studio to sing some holiday tunes. Later Alicia Quarles, Senior News Correspondent for DailyMailTV has the latest news in entertainment, and the show wraps up with Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton, talked about the teams recent play.

