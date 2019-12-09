× Space expert Rod Pyle talks mice on the space station, life on Mars and IKEA furniture in space

Everyone’s favorite space enthusiast Rod Pyle joins Nick Digilio for his monthly wrap-up of the latest news from the final frontier.

On this orbit around the show, Rod explains the possibilities of bringing life to Mars, making beer in space and why your future home in space will probably furnished by IKEA!

