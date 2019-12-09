Space expert Rod Pyle talks mice on the space station, life on Mars and IKEA furniture in space

Posted 4:56 AM, December 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52AM, December 9, 2019

In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot. (NASA via AP)

Everyone’s favorite space enthusiast Rod Pyle joins Nick Digilio for his monthly wrap-up of the latest news from the final frontier.

On this orbit around the show, Rod explains the possibilities of bringing life to Mars, making beer in space and why your future home in space will probably furnished by IKEA!

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.