Sorting Through COPPA

December 9, 2019
Frustration (Photo Courtesy of Lukasbieri of Pixabay)

A few weeks ago I had FTC Senior Attorney Peder Magee on to speak about COPPA. The FTC was not able to answer certain questions about COPPA like “am I safe from COPPA if my channel is demonetized?” or “would random cussing help my videos be considered Adult Content?” Case Western Reserve University School of Law Director of IP Venture Clinic, Andrew Geronimo joins me to give insight on how to navigate COPPA.

