Marijuana plants are displayed at the Green Goat Family Farms stand at "The State of Cannabis," a California industry group meeting in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. California's emerging marijuana industry is being rattled by an array of unknowns, as the state races to issue its first licenses to grow and sell legal recreational pot on Jan. 1. Proposition 64, which legalized recreational pot use for adults, takes effect next year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Recreational pot in Illinois: Some FAQs on what’s legal, and what’s not.
Ed Wojocicki, Executive Director for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police joins The Roe Conn Show to inform you how police will be interpreting new pot laws Jan. 1st 2020 when recreational pot becomes legal.