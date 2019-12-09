× Recreational pot in Illinois: Some FAQs on what’s legal, and what’s not.

Ed Wojocicki, Executive Director for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police joins The Roe Conn Show to inform you how police will be interpreting new pot laws Jan. 1st 2020 when recreational pot becomes legal.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3702379/3702379_2019-12-10-014619.64kmono.mp3

