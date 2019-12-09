× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “It looks like the hole is a little too deep to dig out of, but they are not dead yet”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night. Adam and Justin talk about the success that Mitch Trubisky had running the ball, the way Mitch was able to bounce back after throwing an interception, the importance of a productive TE in Matt Nagy’s offense, the typically great performance from the Bears defense, how they were able to hold the NFL’s #1 offense in check, the impressive performance from the back-up linebackers, how the team has dealt with significant injuries, how the return of Akiem Hicks will impact the defense, the importance of the continued improvement from Mitch Trubisky over the last three weeks of the season, what needs to happen to keep the Bears slim playoff chances alive and what we can expect from this Sunday’s rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers.

